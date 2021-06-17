COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Truckee News

TRUCKEE (CBS13) — The pilot killed in a small crash near Truckee earlier this week has been identified.

Placer County deputies and Cal Fire responded to the crash in the Martis Valley a little before 11 a.m. Tuesday.

At the scene along Snowshoe Thompson Circle, deputies found that a Cirrus SR20 with two people had crashed shortly after taking off from Truckee-Tahoe Airport. The plane’s emergency parachute deployed in the incident.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office identified the pilot killed in the crash as 24-year-old Sacramento resident James Duncan Harrell.

No other information about the other passenger who was injured in the crash has been released at this point.

Both the FAA and NTSB are investigating the crash.