ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – An alleged drug dealer from Rancho Cordova was arrested during a traffic stop in Roseville, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday.
The arrest occurred during the early morning hours of Monday, June 14 along Douglas Boulevard.
The sheriff’s office said Paul Domingo, 29, was in possession of a black box containing a glass pipe, seven grams of heroin, 97 grams of meth, five grams of psychedelic mushrooms, marijuana and a digital scale. A large amount of cash was also found inside Domingo’s wallet.
Domingo, who was found to have a suspended driver’s license, faces charges of possession and transportation of controlled substances for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia.