ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – An alleged drug dealer from Rancho Cordova was arrested during a traffic stop in Roseville, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday.

(credit: Roseville Police Department)

The arrest occurred during the early morning hours of Monday, June 14 along Douglas Boulevard.

The sheriff’s office said Paul Domingo, 29, was in possession of a black box containing a glass pipe, seven grams of heroin, 97 grams of meth, five grams of psychedelic mushrooms, marijuana and a digital scale. A large amount of cash was also found inside Domingo’s wallet.

Domingo, who was found to have a suspended driver’s license, faces charges of possession and transportation of controlled substances for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia.