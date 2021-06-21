EL DORADO HILLS (CBS13) – A fast-moving fire has prompted the evacuation of residents in an El Dorado Hills community.
Firefighters are on the scene of a grass fire that has burned more than five acres in the area of Blackstone and Valley View parkways, according to Cal Fire. Structures are being threatened and evacuations are in effect for structures west of Marble Mountain.
They urge people to stay away from the area.
This is a developing story.
