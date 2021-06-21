COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:CAL FIRE, El Dorado County, El Dorado Hills News

EL DORADO HILLS (CBS13) – A fast-moving fire has prompted the evacuation of residents in an El Dorado Hills community.

Firefighters are on the scene of a grass fire that has burned more than five acres in the area of Blackstone and Valley View parkways, according to Cal Fire. Structures are being threatened and evacuations are in effect for structures west of Marble Mountain.

They urge people to stay away from the area.

This is a developing story.