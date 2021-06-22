NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — Firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze early Tuesday morning at a North Highlands building that had already caught fire recently.
Sacramento Metro Fire responded to the scene along Auburn Boulevard near Kohler Road a little before 5 a.m.
Crews quickly called for a second alarm after they found it was difficult to try and get inside the building. Also, there was concern over heavy A/C units and other equipment on the already weakened roof.
Firefighters say there was another fire at the same location about two months ago.
The fire was soon put out. No injuries were reported.
Exactly what caused the new fire is now under investigation.