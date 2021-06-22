SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Several Sacramento area clinics will be giving out thousands of tickets to Six Flags parks for people who get their first COVID-19 vaccination shot.

The offer is part of California’s “Vax for the Win” effort to try and get more people vaccinated.

A total of 50,000 Californians aged 12 and up will be getting the free ticket to Six Flags. The tickets will be valid through September 6 at any of the four Six Flags parks in the state.

State data shows that more than 47 million COVID-19 vaccine doses has been delivered so far in California. A little over half of Californians have now received at least one dose.

Still, the state has been trending down since April in terms of vaccine doses administered by day. The “Vax for the Win” program aims to try and stop that slide by offering prizes and other giveaways to people for getting their vaccine – including a $1.5 million grand prize that was given out to 10 people back on June 15 when California fully reopened its economy.

To try and reach even more people, the state has also partnered with McDonald’s to hold popup vaccination clinics at some of the chain’s locations. People who get there vaccine shot at the McDonald’s popups will also get a coupon for a free menu item.

A list of vaccine clinics where people can get the free ticket to Six Flags can be found here.

The list of participating McDonald’s COVID-19 vaccine popup clinics can be found here.