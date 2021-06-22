SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Lanes were blocked along northbound Highway 99 just south of Elk Grove due to a crash involving a box truck early Tuesday morning.
The crash happened just before 4:30 a.m. near the Dillard Road offramp.

#TrafficAlert UPDATE#2 in @SacCountyCA: 🚨ALL lanes BLOCKED 🚧 on northbound SR-99 just south of Grant Line Rd. due to traffic collision. Diverting traffic @ Dillard Rd. Use I-5. #KnowBeforeYouGo @CHPSouthSac @ElkGrovePD @CityofElkGrove @GaltPolice @CityofGalt @SacCountyDot pic.twitter.com/R0T2uUqeyB
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) June 22, 2021
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but it appears that the box truck was the only vehicle involved.
Initially, both the #1 and #2 lanes along northbound Highway 99 were blocked. All lanes along the northbound side just south of Grant Line Road were then blocked, Caltrans says.
Traffic was being diverted at Dillard Road.
The lanes were reopened just before 8 a.m.
Drivers should expect residual traffic through the morning.