PALM SPRINGS (CBSLA) — Protests greeted an iconic Marilyn Monroe statue Sunday as it returned to Palm Springs after a seven-year absence.
The 26-foot "Forever Marilyn" statue was unveiled Sunday night with a ceremony. The statue designed by the late artist Seward Johnson depicts Monroe in her iconic scene from the 1955 romantic comedy, "The Seven Year Itch."
PS Resorts paid $1 million to bring the statue back to Palm Springs, and its chairman says it was an economic boon to the city seven years ago.
“Forever Marilyn is an important addition to our community and our tourism economy,” Scott White, president and CEO for the Greater Palm Springs Convention & Visitors Bureau, said. “It tells the world we are different, unique, and special.”
But in the wake of the #MeToo movement, people see the statue in a new light. Protesters are unhappy with the location of the giant statue near the Palm Springs Art Museum and have called it "sexually objectifying."
“The 26-foot-tall ‘statue’ of Marilyn Monroe is designed for viewers to walk in between the legs, look up her dress and snap a picture of her crotch or buttocks for fun,” Emiliana Guereca, executive director of the Women’s March Foundation, said in a statement. “It is sexist, exploitative and misogynistic. Even in death, Marilyn has no peace.”