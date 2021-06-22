ACAMPO (CBS13) — A San Joaquin County skydiver is facing federal charges for allegedly running unauthorized tandem instructor courses.
On Tuesday, the US Attorney’s Office announced a six-count indictment against 46-year-old Acampo resident Robert Allen Pooley.READ MORE: Some Sacramento Area Clinics Offering Free Tickets To Six Flags Parks For People Who Get Their 1st COVID-19 Vaccine
Prosecutors allege that Pooley had been continuing to run tandem skydiving instructor courses after he had his rating pulled in 2015. Pooley is also suspected of concealing his suspension from the candidates he was teaching.
Pooley allegedly used a digital image of another properly rated tandem instructor to sign off on training he did.READ MORE: House Of Oliver Restaurant Worker Dies From Her Injuries After Shooting; Suspect Identified
Prosecutors say Pooley accepted several students from around the world in 2016. One of those students, who prosecutors say paid $1,000 to $1,600 each for the courses, fell to his death along with another person. The deaths prompted several of Pooley’s students to try and get their money back, but prosecutors say he wouldn’t repay them.
Back on June 10, a federal grand jury returned a six-count indictment on wire fraud and aggravated identity theft to Pooley.MORE NEWS: Body Camera Footage Released Of Stockton Police Officer Jimmy Inn’s Shooting
If convicted on those charges, prosecutors say Pooley would face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 for each count of wire fraud.