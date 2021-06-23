SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle near a Sacramento intersection on Wednesday, police said.
According to the Sacramento Police Department, the collision happened just after 3:30 p.m. in the area of Stockton Boulevard and Lawrence Drive, just north of the Stockton Boulevard and Fruitridge Road intersection.
The pedestrian was taken to the hospital for major injuries and was later pronounced dead. The driver also suffered injuries in the collision but is expected to recover.
The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.
The circumstances of the collision also remain under investigation. Sacramento police said detectives were still processing the scene at around 9:30 p.m.