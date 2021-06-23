Stanislaus County DA: Shooting Of Modesto Man Was JustifiedThe officer-involved shooting death of Eloy Gonzalez last year was ruled as justified. Stanislaus County District Attorney Birgit Fladager made the announcement Tuesday (6/22).

Some McDonald's Franchises Hosting COVID Vaccine EventsA free shot and a free menu item. The owner of several restaurants in Northern California has partnered with the CDPH to provide Californians with the COVID-19 vaccine. Those who get a shot also get a free menu item.

Turlock Family Allegedly Targeted Twice By Suspected ArsonistThe family says they found a fire on the outside of their home and put it out, but didn't think anything of it. Then they were hit again, this time, the device was found on the roof of their home. A detective says the same suspect is behind both incidents.

Critical Blood Shortage Impacts PatientsBlood shortages across the nation, including in Northern California, are impacting hospital blood supplies. The American Red Cross is responsible for 40 percent of the nation's blood supply. The organization is now making a plea to encourage everyone who is eligible to donate blood.

Police Searching For Gunman In Deadly North Sacramento Double ShootingPolice say a woman called 9-1-1 saying she'd been shot. Deputies arrived to find the injured woman along with a man dead from multiple wounds.

