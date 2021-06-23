Ice Dye
http://www.thewildestco.com
Instagram: @thewildestcompany
Discount Code: 15% off with code: GOODDAY
The CO-OP Spot
Grand Opening
June 26th
11:00 am to 2:00 pm
315 12th Street
Sacramento
http://www.thecoopspot.com
Summer Pet Prep
Charlotte Reed
Twitter: @petrendologist
http://www.thepentbuzz.com
Epi-Pet Sun Protector
http://www.epi-pet.com
CBD Living Calming Chews
http://www.CBDLIVINGPET.COM
Water-Saving Tips
http://www.Bonney.com
Future Beer
http://www.drinksustainably.com
Shoe Drive
http://www.gofund.me/56bdc63d
Instagram: Serina__nicole
Bella the Unofficial State Wrestling Champ
Fabio Prado Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Academy
Prado Academy (on Facebook)
ASAP Fitness
1405 Market Lane
asap.fitness
New in the Neighborhood
http://www.www.nashandproper.com
Socials: @nashandproper
Fairfield PAL Parking Lot Skate Nights
July 2-August 27
7pm -10pm
A FREE PAL Membership required
Call 422 6288 to sign up
Space is limited, advanced registration required
Facebook page at @Fairfieldpal1
Twitter at @pal-fairfield
Instagram at ff_pal_center.
Movie Nights at Tolenas
Tickets: http://www.agandartfilmfestival.com
At Tolenas Winery on Friday, June 25th, July 30th, and August 13th, all movies start at 8 pm.
Tickets are $10 per person or buy a pass for $30 and get tickets to all three movies, plus popcorn, and early entrance for best seating.MORE NEWS: 'Its Devastating That We Are At This Point': Critical Blood Shortage Impacts Patients
Movies include “Field of Dreams”, “Cool Runnings”, and “Dirty Dancing”.