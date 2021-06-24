New in the Neighborhood: Temple Coffee
http://www.templecoffee.com
@templecoffee
$1.69 Million Carmichael Home
http://www.SDavis.GoLyon.com
sdavis@golyon.com
Lodi Theatre Company
http://www.changingfacestheater.org
Instagram: changing_faces_theater
Facebook: @ChangingFacesTheaterCompany
Coming Back: Alley Kid Park
http://www.thealleyeg.com
916-226-2695
Hours:
Thursday: 4-10 pm (not including the Biergarten)
Friday: 4-10 pm (including the Biergarten)
Saturday: 2-10 pm (including the Biergarten)
Sunday: 2-8 pm (including Biergarten)
Closed: Monday – Wednesday
IG & FB: thealleyeg
Burly’s Takeout
2014 Del Paso Blvd.
Sacramento
(916) 333-3879
http://www.burlystakeout.com
Coming Back: City Cruises
http://www.facebook.com/CityCruises
http://www.instagram.com/citycruises
Caldron Apothecary
http://www.cauldronapothecary.shop
Grace Kingdom Beauty
http://www.gracekingdombeauty.com
http://www.fanlovebeauty.com
Instagram @thebeautysharkginger
Facebook @gracekingdombeauty
Bueno Sport & Swim
3412 Folsom Blvd.
Sacramento
(916) 295-2286
Sadie Cakes
Instagram: @SadieCakes42
Facebook: Sadie Robinson