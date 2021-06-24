SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – A high school graduate-turned-hero on commencement night helped to put out a fire at a home in Sacramento County.

“It was probably the craziest night of my life,” said Jacob Peters.

Just hours after his high school commencement, he traded in his diploma for a hose, rake and shovel.

“The fire started sparking and blowing up,” he said.

Peters was driving home from grad night when he noticed flames nearby.

“It looked pretty big from the glow,” he said.

Peters said fire training he learned in school kicked into gear.

“His backyard was on fire. I got them out of the house. I asked him to get a metal rake and flathead shovel,” Peters said of the homeowners.

Waiting for firefighters to arrive, Peters was able to slow the burn, being able to gather almost all the tools he needed.

“I was wearing my brand new pair of black slacks, brand new dress shoes and my nicest shirt and my nicest tie,” he said.

Tasha and Shawn Westberg are like family to Peters and commended his actions.

“He’s always one to say, ‘What can I do to help?’ ” Tasha Westberg said.

Jacob finished helping firefighters and left quietly, like most first responders, without taking a bow.

So CBS13 connected the homeowners with the young man who saved their property and maybe even their lives.

“Hi, Jacob. I just want to thank you for stopping and letting us know not many people would have done what you did and we really appreciate my husband and I both,” Helen said over the phone.

“Well, ma’am, I really appreciate that. You just jumped into action, you were just amazing. Thank you again,” Peters responded.

If you’re wondering what Peters’ post-high school plans are, he said he is pursuing a career as a firefighter.