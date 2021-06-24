MODESTO (CBS13) – A Patterson woman who was reported missing this week was reunited with her family, and the father of her three children is in custody accused of kidnapping her, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday.
Jose Munoz, 34, of Newman, also faces charges of domestic violence and was booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center, where he is being held on $150,000 bail.
Coworkers, friends and family reported the woman missing when she didn't show up for work on Tuesday and hadn't been seen the previous five days either, investigators said.
Through around a day of investigation, authorities located Munoz driving Wednesday afternoon near Church Lane and Atlantic Drive in unincorporated Modesto and pulled him over. Munoz was taken into custody without incident.
According to the sheriff’s office, the woman was found safe with only a few moderate superficial injuries that didn’t require immediate treatment. Investigators did not say where she was found.