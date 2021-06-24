SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A 76-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of DUI after he allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian in Sacramento on Wednesday.
Sacramento police say, just after 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Stockton Boulevard and Lawrence Drive. Officers found that two vehicles had been involved in a crash – and a pedestrian had been struck.
Medics rushed the pedestrian to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.
Investigators believe a sedan ran a red light at the intersection and struck a minivan. The sedan then went onto hit the pedestrian.
Officers identified the sedan driver as 76-year-old Edward Johnson. Police say he was allegedly driving under the influence at the time of the crash.
After him and a passenger were treated for minor injuries at the hospital, Johnson was arrested and booked into Sacramento County Jail.
Johnson is now facing charges of DUI and vehicular manslaughter.
Authorities have not released the name or age of the pedestrian killed.