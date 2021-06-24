YUBA CITY (CBS13) – A Yuba City man is in custody accused of kidnapping and threatening the mother of his children, the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday.
Kyle Williams, 42, was arrested in Sacramento Wednesday on a pre-existing felony warrant and later booked into the Sutter County Jail where he is being held on $100,00 bail.
According to the sheriff's office, Yuba City police received a report of the alleged kidnapping on June 18. The victim had a restraining order against Williams and he reportedly showed up at her house demanding to see his kids.
Williams allegedly forced her to take him to see the kids while making threats to her life and safety.
Four days later, on June 22, sheriff’s detectives learned Williams made violent threats toward Sutter County employees and stalked them. The sheriff’s office said a felony arrest warrant was then issued by a Superior Court judge for charges of kidnapping. terrorist threats, and stalking.