SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — A fiery scene on Highway 99 near Stockton Friday afternoon ended without anyone getting hurt, authorities say.
The scene was on Highway 99, near Mariposa Avenue in Stockton.READ MORE: Occupants Saved By Daring Rescue After Big Rig Crashes, Dangles Off Yolo Bypass
As captured in cellphone video by passersby, a propane truck caught fire. Flames could be seen shooting from the vehicle – and in one video, an explosion could be heard.READ MORE: Help Soothe Shelter Pets On The Fourth Of July By Signing Up To Talk, Sing, Or Play Music For Them
California Highway Patrol says the driver was able to pull over and get out of the truck.MORE NEWS: Tracy City Leaders Urge People To Scare Peacocks Off On Their Own, Citing $30K Cost To Relocate Them
No injuries were reported.