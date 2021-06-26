EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – Evacuations were lifted in El Dorado County as crews contained a vegetation fire that threatened multiple structures.
According to Cal Fire, the fire was burning in the area of Wildcrest Road and Kingvale Road, south of Placerville and Diamond Springs. Just before 4 p.m., Cal Fire said forward progress of the flames was stopped at around 15 acres.READ MORE: Woman, 35, Killed In Crash While Exiting Highway In Rancho Cordova
All road closures were also lifted, but road access has been limited to residents only for now. The now-lifted evacuations were ordered for Lords Way, Goldorado Trail, Gold Country Road and west of China Hill Road at Steins Way.READ MORE: String Of Home Burglaries In Marysville Leads To 1 Arrest
The flames were threatening multiple structures in the area, but crews were able to contain the blaze before any structures were damaged.
No injuries were reported.MORE NEWS: Surfer Bitten By Great White Shark Off San Mateo Coast, Nearby Beaches Closed
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.