STOCKTON (CBS13) – A man is in custody accused of biting an officer who was trying to arrest him, the Stockton Police Department said on Saturday.
The incident happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Friday along the 700 block of South San Joaquin Street in the Seaport District.
Stockton police said officers responded to the area after receiving a report of a disturbance. Officers attempted to detain the suspect – later identified as Abon Mojilong, 47 – who became aggressive toward the officers.
Mojilong allegedly then tried to punch one of the officers before being forced to the ground. Mojilong continued to resist and, during the struggle, he bit one of the arresting officers, police said.
Mojilong was eventually handcuffed after officers used a taser to gain control of the situation.
Stockton police said Mojilong was booked into the county jail where faces charges of battery on an officer, resisting arrest, trespassing and drug-related charges.