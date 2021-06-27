COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:burglary, Lodi

LODI (CBS13) – A home burglary suspect in Lodi was arrested this weekend after trying to hide inside of a Walmart while armed with a baseball bat, authorities said on Sunday.

Dominick Franklin, 29, of Sacramento, was found to be on probation and was booked into jail on charges of burglary and felony vandalism.

According to the Lodi Police Department, officers were dispatched at around 8:15 p.m. Saturday to a home along Mayfair Street for a burglary in progress. The man who owns the home said he arrived to find an unknown suspect inside. The suspect was gone when officers arrived.

Surveillance footage gathered at the scene allowed investigators to put together a suspect description and observe the suspect running in the direction of the Walmart nearby on Lower Sacramento Road. Walmart security also reported to police that a suspicious man was armed with a baseball bat and was trying to get inside the store to hide.

Lodi police found the suspect, Franklin, outside the store and arrested him at gunpoint, the department said in a news release Sunday morning.