LODI (CBS13) – A home burglary suspect in Lodi was arrested this weekend after trying to hide inside of a Walmart while armed with a baseball bat, authorities said on Sunday.
Dominick Franklin, 29, of Sacramento, was found to be on probation and was booked into jail on charges of burglary and felony vandalism.READ MORE: Coroner Identifies Woman Killed In Crash While Exiting Highway In Rancho Cordova
According to the Lodi Police Department, officers were dispatched at around 8:15 p.m. Saturday to a home along Mayfair Street for a burglary in progress. The man who owns the home said he arrived to find an unknown suspect inside. The suspect was gone when officers arrived.READ MORE: 300 Pounds Of Illegal Fireworks Seized From Manteca 19-Year-Old
Surveillance footage gathered at the scene allowed investigators to put together a suspect description and observe the suspect running in the direction of the Walmart nearby on Lower Sacramento Road. Walmart security also reported to police that a suspicious man was armed with a baseball bat and was trying to get inside the store to hide.MORE NEWS: Yabba Dabba D’oh! Hillsborough ‘Flintstone House’ Sculptures Including Fred Can Stay
Lodi police found the suspect, Franklin, outside the store and arrested him at gunpoint, the department said in a news release Sunday morning.