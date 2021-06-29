GOLD RUN (CBS13) — Surveillance video has been released of the interrupted burglary that escalated to a caretaker being shot at a Gold Run church last week.

The video, which captured detailed audio of the incident, also reveals exactly what led up to the suspect opening fire.

Placer County deputies said the caretaker of the Pioneer Union Church confronted a suspected burglar on the property that day. The suspect was apparently trying to take off with some sound equipment and other tools from the church.

Deputies say the caretaker took a photo of the suspect with his cellphone – enraging the suspect.

As heard on the surveillance video, the suspect tries to get the caretaker to hand his phone over. A gunshot is then heard.

“Why you gotta take pictures and ****,” the suspect is heard saying after the shooting.

The caretaker suffered an injury to his jaw in the shooting, deputies say. The suspect also hit the caretaker in the head with the pistol after the shooting.

Deputies say the suspect eventually took off after the caretaker refused to drive to an ATM to withdraw some cash.

A manhunt soon followed, with the suspect – identified as 25-year-old John Waninger – eventually being arrested hours later after being spotted walking on Interstate 80 near the Dutch Flat exit.

Waninger also had a warrant for his arrest on a homicide charge out of San Bernardino County. That incident happened three days before the Gold Run shooting, deputies say.