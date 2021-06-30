DAVIS (CBS13) — Detectives are turning to DNA technology to try and figure out the identity of a woman with severe amnesia who was found in Davis last month.
Davis police say they are reaching out to the Yolo County District Attorney's Office cold case unit to submit the woman's DNA into a genealogy database.
It’s the general method authorities used to track down the Golden State Killer.
The woman was found in May in the backyard of a home on Seabright Avenue. She had no memory of who she was or how she got there, but she was in otherwise good health.
Officers who talked with the woman said she provided several names and different birthdates. She also reportedly said she came from the east coast.
Police have said that fingerprints and computer checks have come up empty.
Anyone who can identify the woman has been asked to contact Davis police so she can be reunited with friends and family.