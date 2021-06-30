SALIDA (CBS13) – Homicide detectives are seeking new information in a Salida man’s death that happened last December, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday.
Jamal Nejat, 30, was located in a car parked in a lot along the 4300 block of Salida Boulevard on the night of Dec. 22, 2020. The sheriff's office said deputies responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon.
Nejat was found with major injuries and died at a hospital in Modesto. Detectives previously noted that it was Nejat himself who called 9-1-1 initially.
No arrests have been made in the six months since, and detectives are now seeking the public's help in hopes of advancing the investigation.
Anyone with information on what led to Nejat’s death is urged to call detectives at (209) 525-7083.