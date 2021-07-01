STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — The suspect in a home invasion that turned deadly after deputies say an elderly woman fired on an intruder in her home has been identified.
The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office says a woman tried to break into a home off Blue Gum Avenue in rural Modesto Tuesday night by using a fire extinguisher to smash a patio door.
Neighbors said that a couple in their 80s live in the home. The pair started calling for help – and also armed themselves, deputies say.
The residents warned the intruder, but investigators say the woman kept trying to get into the home. She also reportedly threatened to kill the residents.
At some point, one of the homeowners fired a single shot at the suspect – hitting her in the torso. Deputies say the now mortally wounded suspect was then able to break into one of the cars in the garage and soon died.
On Thursday, the Stanislaus County Coroner's Office identified the suspect as 32-year-old Pearl Fierro.
The sheriff’s office has said it’s early in the investigation, but they did call this shooting an apparent act of self-defense.