LOS ANGELES (CBS13) — A motorcyclist from Sacramento was killed in a crash in west Los Angeles on Thursday, police say.
Los Angeles police say, a little after 2 p.m., a motorcycle heading west on Sunset Boulevard lost control at the intersection of Glenroy Avenue. The motorcycle ended up hitting a Volvo, ejecting both the rider and a passenger.
Medics quickly responded to the scene and both people who were riding on the motorcycle were rushed to the hospital.
Police say the motorcyclist later died from his injuries. He has been identified as 30-year-old Sacramento resident. His passenger, a 36-year-old woman from Sacramento, was treated for her injuries.
The driver of the Volvo that was struck stayed at the scene, police say.
Exactly what led up to the motorcyclist losing control is under investigation.