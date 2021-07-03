SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A 21-year-old Sacramento man riding an electric scooter on Business 80 died after being struck by multiple vehicles early Saturday, the California Highway Patrol said.
The CHP said South Sacramento units were dispatched just after 3 a.m. to northbound Business 80 just south of the American River bridge for reports of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash. North Sacramento CHP units received reports of an electric scooter rider in the center median.
Investigators arrived to find the 21-year-old dead at the scene and the electric scooter in the middle of the roadway with significant damage.
The CHP said a man driving a Nissan Altima reported he was traveling in the northbound lanes when he noticed a figure veer in front of his car. After striking the 21-year-old, the man pulled to the side of the road to notify authorities of the collision.
Several vehicles had pulled over to the right shoulder after the crash. The CHP said, at around 3:19 a.m., a woman driving a Toyota 4Runner on Business 80 toward Thunder Valley Casino reported that she observed the vehicles on the side of the road when she realized she had run over an unknown object in the road as she passed by.
Investigators caught up with the woman at Thunder Valley and determined that she had run over the 21-year-old’s body after the initial collision involving the Altima. Both the Altima and 4Runner sustained damage from the collisions.