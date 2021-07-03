MODESTO (CBS13) – A driver attempting to get around slower traffic crossed into the opposite lanes of a highway near Modesto and crashed head-on into a motorcycle, killing the motorcyclist and severely injuring their passenger, the California Highway Patrol said on Saturday.
The CHP said the crash happened just before 9:45 p.m. Friday along Highway 132 east of Modesto and west of Albers Road.READ MORE: Drugs, Alcohol Suspected After Driver Killed In Collision With Tree In Jamestown
The motorcyclist, a 50-year-old man, and his passenger, a 45-year-old woman, were both ejected from the Harley Davidson during the crash. The man died at the scene and the woman was taken to Memorial Medical Center with major injuries. Their identities have not been released, but investigators said the pair were from Waterford.READ MORE: Growing Fire Sparked By Lightning Strike Forces Evacuation Advisory In Plumas County
Modesto resident Courtney Green, 26, was driving a 2014 GMC in the westbound lanes of the highway. The CHP said she attempted to overtake slower traffic when she crossed into the eastbound lanes directly in front of the oncoming Harley Davidson.MORE NEWS: Finish My Pool! Jackson Grandma Pays $10K For Hole In The Ground, Contractor Under Investigation
Investigators said Green suffered minor injuries in the crash. No arrest was made.