TURLOCK (CBS13) – A teen driver died and two others were injured in a rollover crash this weekend east of Turlock, the California Highway Patrol said on Sunday.
The crash happened shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday along Turlock Road east of Looney Road.
According to the CHP, the driver, a 17-year-old from the city of McFarland, was traveling eastbound when he veered off the roadway edge and back on before overturning at least one time. The car came to a rest on its tires.
Investigators said the 17-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. The two passengers were wearing seatbelts and were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
The identity of the driver will be released once the next of kin has been notified.
The CHP said alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash.