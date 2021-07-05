SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One person has been rushed to the hospital after an accident involving a jet ski and a boat near Tiscornia Park early Monday afternoon.
Sacramento Fire says a woman in her 20s had to be rescued out of the water by another boat.
Medics then tended to the woman rushed her to the hospital. She reportedly has significant injuries, medics say.
Incident info: Jet Ski vs. boat near Tiscornia Park. 1 female patient in her twenties was rescued out of the water by another boat. Water rescue personnel quickly arrived and cared for the victim who is now being transported with significant injuries to a trauma facility. pic.twitter.com/CEmtHVc2gS
— Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) July 5, 2021
Exactly what led up to the collision on the water is unclear.