By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One person has been rushed to the hospital after an accident involving a jet ski and a boat near Tiscornia Park early Monday afternoon.

Sacramento Fire says a woman in her 20s had to be rescued out of the water by another boat.

Medics then tended to the woman rushed her to the hospital. She reportedly has significant injuries, medics say.

Exactly what led up to the collision on the water is unclear.