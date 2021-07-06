FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – Fairfield Police are investigating a deadly attempted home invasion.

“I’m kind of blown away,” said Nathan Biggs.

Nathan Biggs woke up to police officers in his neighborhood after an intruder was shot dead while trying to break into a home on Vintage Valley Drive.

“Somebody was trying to break into this house one of these houses over here and shot he was running across the street collapsed and I guess he died on the spot,” he said.

According to Fairfield Police around 8:30 Tuesday morning, dispatch received a 911 call from the homeowner who stated someone had broken into his home. The homeowner further informed dispatch he had shot the intruder and the intruder took off. Fairfield Police responded to the location and checked on the welfare of the homeowner, a married couple in their 60s. Officers located the intruder across the street, detained him, and found he had a loaded semiautomatic handgun with an extended magazine.

Officers began life-saving measures until Fairfield Fire personnel arrived on the scene. The individual was ultimately pronounced deceased shortly after 9 am.

Police say the intruder has been identified as a 27-year-old man from Suisun City. They say he was on parole for Home Invasion out of Alameda County.

Just last week-two separate homeowners in Stanislaus County shot and killed intruders.

In rural Modesto, an elderly woman shot and killed a woman who tried breaking into her home.

Then just days later another homeowner shot a suspect trying to break into their home on West Service Road in Modesto.

So why are these types of incidents happening more often?

Former Sacramento County Sheriff John McGinness shared two possible reasons why.

He says first, crime is up in several parts of the region. Secondly, he says more people are arming themselves and are purchasing firearms to protect themselves.

As the investigation continues in Fairfield, neighbors remain in shock.

“Stuff like this never happens over here,” Biggs said.