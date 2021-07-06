SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Builders say that new home sales are the highest they’ve been since 2004, but some people purchasing the properties are now facing major move-in delays.

Why construction is so slow?

“There’s no way to get in,” said Colleen.

Colleen is looking forward to the day she can finally live in her newly built home.

“I see a home that I’m supposed to be in and I’m not,” she said.

It’s one of the hundreds of new houses being built among the cornfields of Dixon in Solano County. She purchased the property last fall and was told it would take about six months to build.

“My first move-in date was May 13, my second was May 23,” she said.

And as the delays pile up, the communication from the builder has been poor, she says.

“We didn’t hear anything; I had to personally reach out each time to just drag information — when are the cabinets coming? When are going to frame?” she said.

It’s still missing kitchen counters, lights, carpet, and has bare wires hanging from the walls. And she’s seen a dramatic drop in labor.

“This place has been an absolute ghost town; there’s no one here; I have not seen anyone working,” she said.

Homebuilders admit construction delays are an industry-wide problem right now.

There has been a huge uptick in demand, but at the same time, there have been supply chain problems and a labor shortage.

“I have cried endlessly,” Colleen said.

Not being able to move in is having a big impact on her budget.

“My rental unit has expired yesterday, and if I have to go to a hotel it’s $3,400 a month I’m paying exorbitant storage fees, it’s very difficult on me financially and I just want to come home,” she said.

A dream home is on hold for this single mother whose plan was to live here with her young son and elderly father.

I spoke to daddy; I let him know he can’t come home yet we have no home to come home to there’s nowhere for us to go,” she said.

Colleen says the builder has now indicated it may be August until the home is move-in ready.

She is considering taking legal action.