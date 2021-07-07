Arrest Made In Viral I-5 Projectile ShootingA driver has been arrested for allegedly firing a projectile at another vehicle on a Sacramento-area freeway in an incident that went viral on TikTok.

3 minutes ago

CBS13 Investigates: Risk Of Spread Among Vaccinated People After Capitol Experiences Minor OutbreakAt least nine California State Capitol workers have tested positive for the virus, including four people who were fully vaccinated.

1 hour ago

Modesto Apple Store Loses Woman's Computer, Later Finds ItCorina Fezi dropped her MacBook at the Apple store in the Vintage Faire mall in Modesto to get a broken screen fixed. Her pick-up date was June 23, but that day came and went with no computer. That's when we got involved.

1 hour ago

Sacramento Police Search For Suspect After Car ChaseOfficers are searching for a suspect who led officers on a chase that ended in the South Sacramento area Wednesday evening.

2 hours ago

Dad Tackles Sex Offender Peeping Outside Daughter's Window In Stanislaus CountyThe family had to pin him down and duct tape the suspect until police could get there

2 hours ago