LAKE OROVILLE (CBS13) – A fourth of July tradition ended in heartache. Butte County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a homicide that happened at a Lake Oroville campground over the holiday weekend.

“I was completely blown away, at first I didn’t believe it,” said one camper.

A man who did not want to be identified said he has been camping at Bidwell Marina for two weeks. He said a group of around 100 people or more filled the campground for the holiday weekend

“Just saw a wonderful family coming together with all their friends. They said they had been coming up here for about 30 years for the fourth of July,” he said. “They were singing, having a great time, spending family time, had party lights up.”

Butte County sheriff’s investigators say a camper called from Bidwell Marina Campground at 5 a.m. on July 3rd reporting a man had been injured. Officials found 20-year-old Tyler Dickson dead inside a tent.

Neighbors said it was a shooting.

“They said they had it all taped off in the middle here and that someone had been shot,” he said.

Investigators are calling Dickson’s death a homicide but are not releasing how he died or a possible motive.f

“It was a shock because nothing like that has ever happened up here before,” explained neighbor Gail Phillips.

Phillips has lived in the area for 20 years and is concerned to know the killer is still on the loose.

“It’s kind of frightening knowing that it was right around the corner. Whoever did it drove right past our house — could’ve shot into our home,” said Phillips.

Campers are wondering how a family tradition turned deadly.

“It looked like they were having a great time, so it’s hard to believe that could happen,” said a camper.

Investigators are calling the homicide an isolated incident, adding the public is not at risk.