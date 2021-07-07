SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — A credit card skimmer was discovered at a South Lake Tahoe ATM after one of the busiest weekends of the year.
South Lake Tahoe police say a service technician discovered the device on Tuesday at the Bank of America ATM on Lake Tahoe Boulevard.
The skimmer was put there within the last two weeks, police say.
Anyone who may have used that ATM within that timeframe is urged to check their accounts for any possible fraud activity.
Thousands of people descend on South Lake Tahoe for Fourth of July festivities, although this year’s celebration was more muted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.