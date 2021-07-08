Fire Breaks Out At Carmichael Assisted Living FacilityInvestigators are trying to figure out what cause a fire at an assisted living facility in Carmichael on Monday. Flames broke out on Cyprus around 11 p.m. Our crew saw several residents who had been evacuated talking with firefighters. It is unclear if anyone was injured.

Brutal Triple-Digit Heatwave Starting In CaliforniaNo relief for days. That what we're looking at as a heatwave moves across our area, prompting an excessive heat warning. Valley temperatures could be triple digit range and we could see up to 115 especially from Marysville to the north. Temperatures could be peaking on Saturday.

Man, 39, Accused Of Trying To Steal Manteca Police VehicleA man has been arrested on suspicion of trying to steal a police patrol car in Manteca. Katie Johnston reports.

3.6-Magnitude Earthquake In Napa County Felt All The Way To SacramentoNapa County was rattled by a 3.6-magnitude earthquake early Thursday morning. Katie Johnston reports.

Man Shot In Tracy, Search On For SuspectOfficers are investigating after a man was found shot in Tracy early Thursday morning. Katie Johnston reports.

