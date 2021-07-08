CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
DAVIS

DAVIS (CBS13) — Detectives say they still don’t know the identity of a woman with severe amnesia who was found in Davis back in May.

The woman was found in the backyard of a home on Seabright Avenue with no memory of who she was or how she got there. She was in otherwise good health, Davis police said.

Officers talked with the woman and she reportedly gave them several names and different birthdates. She also told them that she had come from the east coast.

Fingerprints and computer checks have come up empty.

In June, Davis police announced that they were turning to DNA technology to try and figure out who she is. Still, as of Thursday, police say she has yet to be identified as the process to use DNA will take some time.

Police are still urging anyone who may recognize her to contact them.