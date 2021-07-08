DAVIS (CBS13) — Detectives say they still don’t know the identity of a woman with severe amnesia who was found in Davis back in May.
The woman was found in the backyard of a home on Seabright Avenue with no memory of who she was or how she got there. She was in otherwise good health, Davis police said.
Officers talked with the woman and she reportedly gave them several names and different birthdates. She also told them that she had come from the east coast.
Fingerprints and computer checks have come up empty.
Thank you for sharing our post regarding an unidentified female who was located in Davis, CA. We our actively working the case. While DNA is being considered, this process takes time. Although she has not yet been identified, she is doing well. Please check back for updates. pic.twitter.com/65TPrFDn2L
In June, Davis police announced that they were turning to DNA technology to try and figure out who she is. Still, as of Thursday, police say she has yet to be identified as the process to use DNA will take some time.
Police are still urging anyone who may recognize her to contact them.