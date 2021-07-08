TRACY (CBS13) — Officers are investigating after a man was found shot in Tracy early Thursday morning.
Tracy police say, a little after 3:30 a.m., they got a report of a person shot along the 1100 block of Lincoln Boulevard. Officers who responded to the scene found the man in front of a market suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man was rushed to the hospital but his wounds are said to be not life-threatening.
Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear.
Police are now looking for the suspect, who reportedly was last seen running away from the area of the shooting. No description of the suspect has been given at this point.
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call Tracy police at (209) 831-6563.