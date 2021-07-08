SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Police Department on Thursday released video of an attempted homicide on officers that occurred this week.

On Wednesday, officers attempted to pull over a stolen vehicle in the area of Fruitridge Road and 65th Street. The driver was later identified as Ismael Herrera-Mondello, 20.

Herrera-Mondello sped away and led a chase that lasted nearly 10 minutes. Video from the chase shows officers pursuing the stolen vehicle through a heavily residential area as the driver can be seen firing off several shots at police, hitting multiple nearby homes.

The car chase ended at a dead-end street, and aerial video captured an armed Herrera-Mondello hopping fences trying to break into multiple homes before shooting out a glass door to enter an occupied home in the area. The homeowner exited the home as the suspect entered.

While an aerial shot of the home displays on the video, Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn says the suspect continued to fire several shots at officers who were around the home.

Eventually, officers were able to make contact with Herrera-Mondello, who exited the home and was taken into custody. A large perimeter was set up in the area and nearby residents were evacuated as police said the suspect had no regard for the community’s safety.

Herrera-Mondello faces multiple felony charges including attempted murder on officers, burglary, possession of a loaded firearm, stolen vehicle, and pursuit-related charges. Two guns were located at the scene.

No officers or civilians were injured in the incident. Sacramento police said Herrera-Mondello suffered minor injuries while breaking into the home.

“This incident highlights how a common police contact can escalate into a life-threatening situation for our officers and community. I’m thankful we have members of our department who bravely serve our community under such dangerous circumstances. I’m also grateful for the technology, training, and equipment that were available to our officers that allowed for the best possible outcome for all involved,” said Chief Hahn. “I’m thankful for the outside agencies that responded to assist our department. Working together, we were able to resolve this potentially deadly incident.”