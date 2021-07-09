ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Authorities say an argument between a man and a woman escalated to the point where he shot her, then killed himself in Elk Grove early Friday morning.
Elk Grove police say the incident happened around 3:45 a.m. along the 10200 block of E. Taron Drive.
A male and female who knew each other were arguing, police say, when the man pulled out a gun and shot her. He then turned the gun on himself.
Police say the man died at the scene. His name has not been released at this point.
The woman was rushed to the hospital, but her wound is said to be not life-threatening.
No other information about the incident is expected to be released, police say.