Experts Weigh In On Area Where 6.0 Quake Hit ThursdayThursday's 6.0 earthquake was felt far and wide. A UC Davis professor is explaining why there's more to the impact than many understand.

10 hours ago

State Fire Marshall May Sell Illegal Confiscated Fireworks Out Of StateEvery year, thousands of pounds of illegal fireworks are confiscated across California and destroyed. It cost the state millions to do so. A new bill would allow the fire marshal to sell those fireworks -- to be used out of state.

11 hours ago

Folsom Taqueria Posts Sign Blaming Government Assistance For Slow ServiceA restaurant owner in Folsom posted a “slow service sign”, asking customers to be patient with the short-staffed taqueria desperate for employees to come back to work. It criticized the United States' "government handouts" for being short-staffed.

11 hours ago

Sacramento Backs Off Restraining Order Against Staffer Skyler HenryThe city is dropping its case. The issue stems from comments Henry made during a podcast, defending destructive protests outside the homes of some city leaders. The judge ruled that the city failed to present clear evidence that Henry is a threat.

11 hours ago

Psychiatrist Stripped Of Medical License For Misconduct In 2017 Has License ReinstatedA Sacramento psychiatrist stripped of his license for having sex with a patient just got that license back. Doctor Lenton Morrow once treated patients for suicidal tendencies and substance abuse problems. After the state found out he slept with a patient and was over-prescribing pills, he lost his license in 2017. But he's now convinced a judge and the medical board--that he's remorseful and rehabilitated. He's now on probation, can no longer prescribe controlled substances, and has to undergo psychotherapy.

11 hours ago