SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The person killed in a south Sacramento hit-and-run Thursday night was identified as a 16-year-old girl.
The Sacramento County Coroner's Office confirmed Isis Jones, 16, was the victim of the collision that happened just before 10:30 p.m. as she tried to cross Florin Road at Fawn Way.
The California Highway Patrol said she first stepped in front of a car in the #1 eastbound lane, but that driver was able to stop in time. However, she was then struck by a car when she tried to cross the #2 lane. The impact of the collision threw her onto the roadway, officers say, and left her with life-threatening injuries.
Jones died later from her injuries.
The CHP said the driver who hit the woman took off before officers could get to the scene. The suspect's car is believed to be a grey, 2002-2004 Mercedes C Class.
Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to contact the South Sacramento area CHP.