GALT (CBS13) – A wrong-way driver that nearly caused a head-on collision on Highway 99 was arrested north of Galt after officers determined he was driving drink, the California Highway Patrol said on Sunday.
South Sacramento area CHP said multiple witnesses reported just before 4 a.m. that there was a wrong-way driver on the highway passing through central Galt. The vehicle, a white Honda Civic, was reportedly traveling northbound in the southbound lanes and almost crashed head-on with another driver.
Two CHP officers were able to stop southbound traffic on the highway at Dillard Road, north of Galt and just south of Elk Grove, before the driver arrived at the area. The CHP said both officers were able to successfully stop the wrong-way driver and just narrowly avoided a head-on collision with him.
Authorities identified the driver as 22-year-old Eduardo Bautista, of Stockton. Bautista was moved off the highway for a DUI evaluation, which the CHP said he failed.
Bautista was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail for a DUI.