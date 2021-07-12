SIERRA COUNTY (CBS13) — A Livermore man is facing a felony charge for allegedly dumping sewage from his trailer into a creek in Sierra County.
The Sierra County Sheriff's Office says, back on July 5, an off-duty detective was driving on Highway 49 when he drove by a pickup hauling a trailer parked on Highway 49 near Forest Service Road 9.
Peter Cate, an Alameda County resident, was allegedly seen by the off-duty detective standing next to the trailer while it was dumping sewage from a black tank into a ditch.
As the off-duty detective noted, the sewage ran down the road, into a ditch that then drained into a nearby creek. The detective took photos of the raw sewage and reported a strong smell, noticing that toilet paper and human waste in the dirty water.
After opening an illegal dumping case, the Sierra County Sheriff's Office soon issued an arrest warrant for Cate. He was taken into custody by the Livermore Police Department later that evening, authorities say.
Cate is now facing a felony charge of illegal dumping as well as a misdemeanor of disposal of trash within 150 feet of a waterbody.