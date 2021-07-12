Folsom Residents Oppose Plan For Nearby Cemetery's New CrematoriumThe cemetery estimates no more than 500 cremations would be performed each year, with each taking about 90 minutes to complete. According to the application - as more people opt for cremation and Folsom's population grows, there is a growing need for cremation services, and currently there is no facility in Folsom that offers this service. But those who live nearby say a crematorium just doesn't belong so close to their homes.

4 minutes ago

Sacramento Man Rammed By Suspected Catalytic Converter ThievesAlejandro Plascencia was walking his dog early Saturday morning in Sacramento when he heard a familiar sound of a power tool being used. Plascencia walked across the street and spotted a catalytic converter theft in progress. What he didn’t expect was for the alleged thieves to come after him.

22 minutes ago

Conservative Radio Host Larry Elder Enters California Recall Election Targeting Gov. Gavin NewsomConservative radio talk show host Larry Elder entered California’s Sept. 14 recall election on Monday, bringing a well-known voice on the political right to a muddled Republican field trying to oust first-term Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

35 minutes ago

Stockton Woman Celebrates 105th BirthdayA Stockton woman is celebrating her 105th birthday! Alice Fitzgerald shared her secret to living a long life.

1 hour ago

Child Tax Credit: Who Qualifies For A Monthly Check?The Child Tax Credit is about to change for parents. Starting on July 15, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will pay up to $300 per kid per month. The payment schedule only extends through the end of 2021. But the whole Credit could come to total more than any previous stimulus check. And it could continue beyond this year, if the proposed American Families Plan passes in its current form. But who qualifies for the payments, and how can someone be sure the money arrives?

1 hour ago