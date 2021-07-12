SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Eagles will be coming to Sacramento in October.
Last week, the legendary rock band announced several new dates to its "Hotel California" 2021 Tour.
Sacramento will get to see The Eagles on Oct. 12 at the Golden 1 Center.
Notably, this concert will see The Eagles play their classic rock magnum opus “Hotel California” in its entirety. A greatest hits set will also follow.
Eagles bring their Hotel California 2021 Tour to Golden 1 Center Oct. 12, 2021!
— Golden 1 Center (@Golden1Center) July 8, 2021
Tickets for the Sacramento show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.