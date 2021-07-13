SAN JOSE (CBS13) — Three men from Stockton have been arrested in San Jose on human trafficking charges, authorities say.
San Jose police say, back on July 9, officers took part in an undercover operation against human trafficking. During the operation, which took place at a San Jose hotel, police say three Stockon men dropped off a young woman to be prostituted.READ MORE: California Updates K-12 COVID-19 Guidance, Will Leave Mask Enforcement Up To Local Schools
Officers then detained the men. A search of their vehicle uncovered two loaded guns, police say, and the three were arrested.READ MORE: California Recall Candidate Kevin Faulconer Calls For 'War Footing' To Fight Wildfires
Police have identified the suspects as Jarren Meek, Markell Shelton and Mark Ramirez. All three are facing charges of pandering, possession of a concealed firearm in a vehicle, and possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle.
A total of four women who police say were forced into prostitution were rescued in the operation.MORE NEWS: Free Textbooks Offered To Delta College Students Who Get Vaccinated For COVID-19
All three suspects have already posted bail, police say.