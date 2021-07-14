LINCOLN (CBS13) — A Woodland man has been arrested on suspicion of shooting a woman in an apparent road rage incident in Lincoln.
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, back on July 8, deputies found a woman standing next to her car along Athens Avenue with a gunshot wound to her leg. She had been in an apparent road rage incident with another driver, deputies learned.READ MORE: Child Tax Credit Latest: How To Use The IRS's Update Portal
Deputies say the suspect shot at the woman’s car and she was hit in the leg. She was able to get a picture of the suspect’s car as it sped away, however.READ MORE: Misconduct Allegations Prompt Suspension Of UC Davis Baseball Team
The next day, Woodland police pulled over the suspect along Interstate 5 near Pioneer Street. He has since been identified as Andre Lepe, a 22-year-old Woodland resident.
Lepe was found with a loaded Glock 27 in his car. About 90 bullets were also found throughout the vehicle, deputies say.MORE NEWS: Search For Wanted Suspect Prompts SWAT Response Near Watt Access
After he was positively identified as the Lincoln shooting suspect, Lepe was arrested and is now facing charges of discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle and assault with a firearm.