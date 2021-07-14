SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – Two boating incidents just hours apart in Lake Tahoe resulted in one man’s death and two others injured, police confirmed on Wednesday.

According to the South Lake Tahoe Police Department, the deceased was a 36-year-old Southern California man. His body was found at around 4:58 p.m. Tuesday at the Tahoe Keys Marina.

Investigators said the man was with family on a boat just outside the Keys channel when he jumped into the water without a life vest. He started to have trouble staying afloat and police said none of the family members still on the boat knew how to operate it to bring it closer to him.

South Lake Tahoe police said the family radioed in to report what was going on and a crew arrived to find the man still struggling. He was pulled out of the water and, despite life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead once he was taken to shore.

He has not yet been identified.

More than two hours prior at 2:30 p.m., a separate group of people was in a rental boat near Emerald Bay when one person also jumped into the water without a life vest and began having trouble swimming.

South Lake Tahoe police said a woman in the boat jumped in to help and another person in the boat turned the engine on to bring it closer to the man. Though, as the boat was turned on, the woman’s foot was struck by the boat’s propeller. everyone was brought back onto the boat and checked out by medics who were waiting at the Ski Run Marina.

Police said the woman’s injuries were non-life-threatening and both she and the man who was in the water were taken to the hospital for treatment. The man is also expected to be OK.