MONTEREY (CBS13) – A Rancho Cordova woman died after a plane crashed into a home in Monterey County.
The plane was headed to Mather Airport in Sacramento County when it crashed not long after taking off from Monterey.
The pilot and passenger were both killed and the passenger was identified by family as 61-year-old Alice Diane Emig. Her Weiner dog, Toby, also died in the crash.
The pilot was identified as Mary Ellen Carling, of Pacific Grove.
The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are both investigating the crash.