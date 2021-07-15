ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Students at Elk Grove Unified are getting ready to head back to class Thursday morning.
The district was one of the first in the state to close for in-person learning because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But, on Thursday, they kick off a brand new school year with students and teachers back full-time at 18 of its campuses.READ MORE: Dixie Fire Grows To 2,250 Acres; Steep, Inaccessible Terrain Making Containment Difficult
Social distancing is no longer required, but all students will be required to wear masks indoors. Staff members who share an indoor space with students must mask up as well.
Visitors and volunteers will not be allowed in classrooms, and rapid COVID-19 testing will be available on-site at schools.READ MORE: UC Davis Baseball Program Suspended Over Misconduct Allegations
Elk Grove’s return comes in the same week that California public health leaders backtracked on strict measures barring maskless K-12 students from campuses. On Tuesday, the California Department of Public Health announced that they would be leaving mask enforcement up to local districts.
The CDC announced last week that it was prioritizing in-person learning this school year.MORE NEWS: I Want My Phone Number Back! Comcast Changes Retiree’s 29-Year-Old Phone Number Without Warning
California public health leaders have said their masking guidelines are to ensure that all students are treated fairly, especially with the COVID-19 vaccine only being approved for people over the age of 12.