SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – You’ve seen salmon in the river, on a fishhook or on a dinner plate, but there’s potential for the salmon population to be severely impacted in the Sacramento River.

John McManus is the president of the Golden State Salmon Association.

He fears that if the water temperatures in the river continue to stay as high as they’re at, juvenile salmon would literally be sleeping with the fishes.

“When adult salmon continue to come back this year out of the ocean and into the Central Valley to spawn, their eggs will be laid in water that is too hot. And those eggs will die,” McManus said. “If the river temperatures remain as they are, salmon would be driven from the area. They’ll be driven into extinction.”

The project leader at the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service’s Coleman National Fish Hatchery told CBS13 that the odds are good if the young fish find cold water and avoid predators once they hatch.

“However, once they’re in the egg stage and they’re in the gravel, they’re pretty much locked in there and have to experience the warmer water. And there’s not much that can be done once the cold water pool is lost,” Brett Galyean, the project leader for Coleman National Fish Hatchery,

But things are being done to help the salmon population.

Aside from other relocation efforts, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife also moved 1.1 million salmon to a hatchery instead of releasing them into the Klamath River due to drought and other issues.

Galyean said they’re also moving hatchery-born salmon and trying to preserve wild ones.

“So we increased our collection efforts from 60 females and 120 males to 120 females and 180 males to try to take additional broodstock into the hatchery to minimize any of the impacts of potential warm water would have on the endangered winter Chinook salmon,” Galyean said.

The heat and the rush are on to protect this praised fish. But there’s hope once the temps drop and the drought gets better.

“We’ve seen this before. With proper water management, we can come back from it,” McManus said.

“The agencies are working hard and we are trying our best,” Galyean said.

The CDFW sent CBS13 the following statement regarding the situation: