EL DORADO HILLS (CBS13) — Deputies are sending out a warning after a bag full of counterfeit money was found in front of an El Dorado Hills grocery store on Thursday.
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says the fake cash was found in a trash can near Selland’s Market in Town Center.READ MORE: Dixie Fire Grows To 2,250 Acres; New Evacuation Warnings Issued
At a quick glance, the bills looked to be around $9,000 in 20s, 50s and 100s. However, deputies say the money turned out to be fake.
Deputies are now urging people to be aware of any possible counterfeit money being distributed in the area, as they don’t know if any got into circulation.READ MORE: Sacramento County Recommends That Fully Vaccinated People Mask Up Again As Cases And Delta Variant Surge
Ways to tell if a bill is fake or not include holding it up to a light to see and checking for watermarks of the president or figure on the bill. Real bills also have crisp microprinting and color-shifting ink that appears to change when viewed from different angles.
It’s unclear, at this point, who discarded the fake cash.MORE NEWS: 'Now There Is Momentum': Former Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs Applauds California's Guaranteed Income Plan
El Dorado County residents can report counterfeit money to the sheriff’s office at (530) 621-6600.